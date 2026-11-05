Sulivan House says no ExCo papers published until review

SULIVAN House which houses Members of the Legislative Assembly in the Falkland Islands has confirmed that Executive Council (ExCo) papers from the October meeting will not be made public until the wider publication arrangements of papers are reviewed.

Following a routine request to find out when ExCo papers from October would be made available, Penguin News received the following from Sulivan House: “Executive Council made a decision not to make the reports public but to only issue the summary until they receive a report to review the publication of EXCO reports.”

The decision to review the publication of ExCo papers was raised in the October meeting, which MLA Lewis Clifton told the Legislative Assembly on October 29: “Executive Council discussed the current arrangements for the publication of Executive Council papers and considered whether the existing framework remained appropriate given the increasingly complex and sensitive nature of matters being considered.

“Members noted the extent of information entering the public domain and the potential consequences of disclosing commercially sensitive or strategically important material for the readership of others whose interests may not align with those of the Falkland Islands.

“The Attorney General was asked to prepare a paper reviewing current publication arrangements and to revert back to Executive Council at its next sitting.”

There was no mention at this time that it would mean the open papers from October would not be made public until this review had taken place.

During the October 29 Assembly sitting, MLA Stacy Bragger, the only MLA to query this statement, described the publication of ExCo papers as giving the public “a greater understanding” of how decisions are reached, and allowing MLAs to be “held accountable.” He went on to acknowledge “a very particular set of sensitive circumstances that we’re dealing with currently” before stating that he felt that any steps considered “need to be discussed very carefully” with the whole of the Legislative Assembly, not just Executive Council.

Responding to these comments MLA Clifton said: “we have to be guarded in information flow” adding that they had to “strike the right sort of balance” of what information is shared, and what “we need to restrict to promote our best national defence and security.”

This move comes just a couple of weeks after MLAs stated during a public meeting on October 12 that they “place significant value on transparency” and “remain open to considering proposals to further enhance transparency”, but did not have the resources at the current time to explore freedom of information legislation.

During another public meeting on November 2, one concerned resident stated, “to lunge to further reduce already very limited opportunities for scrutiny seems really a little dangerous.”

MLA Roger Spink said that a balance needed to be found and “it has be on the basis that it’s in the interests of the people of the Falklands to keep some information redacted.”

MLA Dot Gould comments

MLA Gould, sitting on ExCo in October, told the PN that they had decided to not publish the October papers “to give us a bit of breathing space to let the Attorney General (AG) have a look at where we are.”

She continued that currently the Islands were in “economic warfare” with Argentina, and MLAs had questions about what information was being made public, “we want to get it right.”

Asked what other kind of information she might like to see redacted, as matters of national security, commercial confidence, and information about individuals already are, MLA Gould said the fishing industry are “getting a hard time” with information being used that wasn’t just commercially sensitive, “it might just be strategy, how we’re going about doing things.”

Talking about the report by the AG and whether it would look at implications on accountability, MLA Gould replied, “I think our AG will think of everything. He’s conscientious, he knows he needs to get this right.”

MLA Gould went on to say that she felt the issue was about “access” adding, “this isn’t about being transparent or not being transparent locally… this is about not putting it on the internet for the whole world to see.”