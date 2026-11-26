NAVITAS are at an “advanced stage” of replacing two contractors for the Falkland Islands Sea Lion Project that were in breach.

The contractors in question stated they would not work on the project in light of Argentina threatening to impose sanctions. However, at the time of publishing their statement Navitas have said that “no material adverse effect on the Project or its timetable is expected.”

Navitas also confirmed that upgrade work on the OSX2 for the Sea Lion Central Development Area is expected to begin in the coming year.

In the quarterly report from Navitas, which was published on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, they also touch on recent actions from Argentina, including the request for provisional measures at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS).

The ruling by ITLOS is set to be given on November 28.

Navitas write in the report that if the Tribunal decides to impose provisional measures which “prevent or significantly delay” continuation of activity, and Britain and the Falkland Islands comply, “it could have a material adverse effect on the project.”

Referencing the escalation of measures taken by Argentina, Navitas note that they are operating in the Falkland Islands legally by virtue of valid licenses.

The final investment decision on the Northern Development Area for Sea Lion was taken in December 2025. Production is expected to start in the first half of 2028.

Development work on the project is progressing “as planned” Navitas say, noting that construction in the Falklands on the preparation of the jetty, shore base, helipad, housing for employees, and additional infrastructure works are ongoing.

Production processes for long-lead items such as flexible flowline, wellheads and subsea manifolds are “continuing as planned” and the FPSO1 is anchoring in Southeast Asia ahead of preparation works to the vessel.