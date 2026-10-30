Falkland Islands ‘Islands Plan’ approved

THE 2026-2030 Falkland Islands ‘Islands Plan’ has been approved and published following the Legislative Assembly sitting on October 29.

Presenting the motion in the Assembly sitting MLA Stacy Bragger stated that the vision for the 2026-2030 Islands Plan was “to secure a strong, secure, and sustainable future for the Falklands.”

MLA Bragger continued that the Assembly had “inherited a substantial programme of work” ranging from building major national infrastructure, to policy development.

The plan is split into three strategic priorities, MLA Bragger explained, including the “strategic and proactive stewardship of the long-term prosperity of the Islands”, the building of a “sustainable and diversified economy”, and supporting “a healthy, capable, and prosperous community with a strong sense of identity.”

An annual report on the Island Plan will be presented to the House with a public version of a progress tracking document published.

MLA Lewis Clifton said priorities would be on a rolling 12-month basis, with year one priorities in the plan included developing a sovereign wealth fund, releasing housing plots, and delivering the next wind farm phase.