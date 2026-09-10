Falkland Islands discussed in UK House of Commons

THE Falkland Islands have been on the agenda in the UK House of Commons this week, after geo-political rows have surrounded the Islands.

Comments made by US president Donald Trump suggesting US support for UK sovereignty of the Islands was being reviewed emboldened his ally, Argentine president Javier Milei to make a speech last Thursday.

In reiterating what Argentina refer to as their claim over the Islands, Milei announced plans to sanction oil companies with drilling interests in the Sea Lion project. Following this speech the Argentine government has since said it will file criminal charges against Navitas Petroleum.

MLAs responded to these developments with a statement: “our future is a matter for the people who live here to decide. That is a right grounded in international law, and it is not altered by the statements of any other government.

“Statements like the ones made this week are not new to us. Our long-established community has faced pressure of this kind many times over the decades, and despite this the Islands have continued to grow, develop, and thrive. Threats and claims have never held back the Falkland Islands development in the past, and they will not now.”

House of Commons debate

The issue of Falkland Islands sovereignty was debated in the House of Commons on September 8 following an urgent question from the MP for Bicester and Woodstock, Calum Miller asking for a statement on the matter.

Minister for International Development Kirsty McNeill responded, “the UK remains steadfast in its support for the Falkland Islanders’ right to self-determination. There can be no doubt that the Falkland Islands are British for as long as they want to be… The UK also supports the right of Falkland Islanders to develop their natural resources for their own economic benefit. That is an integral part of their right to self-determination.

“This is not the first time that an Argentine Government have made economic threats against the islanders, yet those threats have not prevented the community’s remarkable economic development over the years. The measures announced by President Milei will not change the UK’s unwavering commitment to the islanders.”

Across the 45 minute debate in the House of Commons questions and comments were raised regarding defence spending and arrangements, the UK, US and Argentine relationship, and oil exploration in the Falkalnds..

Ms McNeill stressed the UK government’s support of the Falkland Islands, answering most questions with the repeated assurance that the Islands are British.

Oil companies reaction

In the immediate aftermath of Milei’s speech Navitas Petroleum and Rockhopper Exploration posted statements stating that: “The Partnership believes that the recent developments are not expected to have a material effect on the development activities of the Sea Lion Project, including the timetable for completion of the Project’s development.”

They added that the development is operating with valid licenses, lawfully granted by the Falkland Islands Government.

Israeli involvement

Israeli ministers have since waded into the row, calling for sanctions on Britain for its ”occupation” of the Falkland Islands in retaliation to plans from the UK government to sanction Israeli settlements in the West Bank.