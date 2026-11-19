

1.The Falkland Islands Chamber of Chamber of Commerce, representatives of the Legal profession FIFCA and members of the public have expressed serious concerns about MLAs recent decisions regarding ExCo papers. How do you respond to those concerns?

MLAs have read the PN editorial and letters page, and we hear the concerns that have been raised. Openness and accountability matter to every Member. Pausing the public release of Executive Council papers in October, was a temporary measure to allow the Attorney General time to consider concerns raised as a consequence political and economic threats from those who wish the Falkland Islands harm, as well as allowing time for technical issues with the website to be addressed – the website has moved to a new platform, and there were some problems with the transfer of information from the old site.

2. Do you believe the decision to suspend publication is consistent with the Legislative Assembly’s stated commitment to openness, transparency and accountability?

MLAs remain committed to the principles of openness, transparency and accountability, but delivering those principles should not be at political or economic risk or cost to the Falkland Islands. The pause did not halt, nor will prevent, a summary of Executive Council business being delivered to Legislative Assembly sittings. Those summaries allow for cross-floor scrutiny, constituent, and media awareness.

3. What specific concerns led to the decision to withhold the October Executive Council papers?

The business of Executive Council deals with increasingly complex and sensitive matters, and Members want to make sure commercially and economically sensitive and strategically important information dealing with the long-term well-being of the Falkland Islands is properly protected, and that existing arrangements reflect current geopolitical circumstances. The review requested will also cover how papers are published on the website.

4. Why withhold entire papers rather than redact sensitive information?

That is one question the review will consider. Given the sensitive times currently impacting the Falkland Islands, Executive Council decided to wait for the Attorney General’s advice. The issue of how to redact sensitive information is one which we need to consider.

5. Will the public be consulted before any permanent changes?

Any change to publication arrangements would be made formally, through an amendment to Executive Council’s Standing Orders; it would not be usual to consult the public on such documents.

6. What is the scope of the AG’s review, when will it be completed, and will its findings be made public?

The Attorney General has been asked to review the current publication arrangements, including the website, and report to Executive Council at its meeting on 9 December. The outcome will be made public following that meeting.

7. How do you believe the public can effectively scrutinise Executive Council decisions if the papers explaining the background and reasoning behind those decisions are no longer available?

This Legislative Assembly agreed that a summary of Executive Council’s business should be delivered in Legislative Assembly two days later. These summaries set out the decisions taken, enabling non-Executive MLAs to challenge decision making and scrutinise outcomes. Legislative Assembly sessions are transmitted on FIRS and thus open to constituent and press scrutiny. Bills are published in the Gazette before being debated in the Assembly. Public meetings are offered monthly. MLAs meet with constituents on request.

8. Will the October papers eventually be published, and when?

Executive Council will decide on the release of October papers after it has considered Attorney General’s review on 9 December. The outcome of that review will be made in the EXCO report to Legislative Assembly on 11 December.