Sports Complex in Falkland Islands to officially open in November

AN official opening will be held at the National Sports Complex in mid November in the Falkland Islands it has been confirmed by the National Sports Council (NSC) Chair Mike Summers.

Speaking to Penguin News this week Mr Summers said the NSC and the government are planning the handover in October and it has been agreed among the parties that the Stanley Leisure Centre will begin taking bookings from November 1.

Commercial donors to the project are to be invited on September 24 to see how their money has been invested for the benefit of the community. Members of the media have also been invited.

Commercial donors comprise Beauchene Fishing Company Ltd, Argos Group, Fortuna Ltd, Pioneer Illex Ltd, Consolidated Fisheries Ltd, Bold Ventures Ltd, Stanley Services Ltd, one anonymous, Dragon Fishing Ltd, Seafish (Chandlery) Ltd and Byron Marine. The combined donation exceeds £1million.